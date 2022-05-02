2023: RCCG Youth Pastor calls for sack of another Pastor who campaigned for Osinbajo





Professor Yemi Osinbajo

..says RCCG is a congregation of many parties

Youth Pastor with the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) Dr. Oche Otorkpa has called on the church to sack the Head of Politics and Governance of the church, pastor Timothy Olaniyan over a comment he made about the Vice-president, Yemi Osinbajo.

The statement currently making the rounds and credited to Pastor Olaniyan has equally irked many quarters, with some condemning it.

The pastor had, in the said statement, claimed that only Osinbajo can change the narrative of governance in Nigeria.

However, condemning what is clearly a one-sided partisan stance by pastor Olaniyan, the youth pastor, alongside others, called for his sack.

In a statement to newsmen, pastor Otorkpa said the RCCG is a congregation of all parties and as such, cannot support a single party.

The statement reads thus:

“I was saddened when my attention was drawn to the statement credited to the Head of Politics and…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper