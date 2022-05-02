Allow peace to reign in Nigeria- Sultan urges Politicians

By
Headliners
-
7


Sultan e1649761069520

Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III, the Sultan of Sokoto and President General, Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), has urged Nigerian  Politicians to allow peace to reign  in the country.

Abubakar made the call on Monday in his Eid-el-fitr Sallah message to Nigerians in Sokoto.

He said politicians in the country should play the game of politics with faith, love to one another and ensure none of their supporters was  involved in breaching the peace and unity of Nigeria.

  • Eid-el-Fitr: CAN felicitates with Sultan, says fake Muslims behind senseless killings

“We are fully aware that the general elections in Nigeria is fast approaching.

“Therefore, we urge Nigerians to live peacefully with one another and ensure the belief  that whoever emerged after the election period is not only our choice but the choice of the Almighty Allah,” he said.

The Sultan also urged the  Muslim Ummah to continue to appreciate the Almighty Allah for the gift of life to…



Source: Vanguard Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR