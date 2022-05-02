Allow peace to reign in Nigeria- Sultan urges Politicians





Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III, the Sultan of Sokoto and President General, Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), has urged Nigerian Politicians to allow peace to reign in the country.

Abubakar made the call on Monday in his Eid-el-fitr Sallah message to Nigerians in Sokoto.

He said politicians in the country should play the game of politics with faith, love to one another and ensure none of their supporters was involved in breaching the peace and unity of Nigeria.

“We are fully aware that the general elections in Nigeria is fast approaching.

“Therefore, we urge Nigerians to live peacefully with one another and ensure the belief that whoever emerged after the election period is not only our choice but the choice of the Almighty Allah,” he said.

The Sultan also urged the Muslim Ummah to continue to appreciate the Almighty Allah for the gift of life to…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper