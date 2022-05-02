Eid-el-Fitr: Imams urge FG to proffer more strategies in tackling insecurity, harsh economy





Muslim Clerics in Ebonyi have urged the federal and state governments to strengthen policies in checkmating insecurity and harsh economy in the country.

They also urged Nigerians to be law abiding and obey the constitution of the country for the interest of national development.

The Chief Imams of Hossna Mosque, Abakaliki, Alhaji Adamu Ishiaq and Labaran Muhammad of Central Mosque made the calls on Monday at their Eid grounds marking the 2022 Eid-el-Fitr.

Eid celebration is to commemorate the end of the fasting month of Ramadan which is the Holy month for muslims.

Ishiaq charged citizens to steer clear of neglecting laws of the country and accept teaching of Allah.

He worried over the insecurity in the land, noting that neglect to laws by citizens were responsible to disruption of peace and the nation’s economy.

“The Federal government needs to proffer more strategic…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper