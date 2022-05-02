.FirstBank pays N56bn to Firstmonie agents as commission in 4 years





…throws lifeline to over 35,000 rural women

…creates over 500, 000 jobs to tackle unemployment

…economically impacts over 2m Nigerians

…transforms rural economy

By Gabriel Ewepu, ABUJA

ONE of Nigeria’s leading banks, FirstBank Nigeria Plc, Friday, disclosed paying N56 billion to FirstMonie agents as commission over four years.

This was made known by the Chief Executive Officer, FirstBank Group, Dr Adesola Adeduntan, in a presentation on ‘Banking for the Common Good’ during the US-Africa Legislative, Legal & Good Governance Conference held in Abuja.

According to Adeduntan, FirstBank is deliberately driving impactful programmes that are necessary to achieve shared prosperity for both current and future generations.

He also highlighted FirstBank’s Common Good Programmes, which include Financial Inclusion; Responsible Lending/Banking; CRS and Sustainability Actions.

He further explained that these programmes cover Agent Banking,…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper