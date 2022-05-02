I almost committed suicide, KOK opens up on terrifying childhood





By Benjamin Njoku

Nollywood actor-turned-lawyer, Kanayo O Kanayo recently relived memories of his childhood, recalling how he almost committed suicide while living with his elder brother in Enugu.

The actor made this startling revelation in an interview Vanguard.

He said then he used to hawk Agidi on the streets of Enugu and in one of those dark days while he was crossing Abakpa Bridge to hawk Agidi, he looked into the deep water when a voice urged him to jump into the water and end his suffering.

Following what he was passing through as a child living with his elder brother in the city, KOK said he was exposed to child labour, which almost got him frustrated.

But he was able to resist the temptation to take his own life. His story is not that of a story of glory, but one that is punctuated with struggling, frustration and misery.

Sharing his story, KOK said: “I haven’t done anything bad but people who see us on TV don’t know that we had done menial jobs to…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper