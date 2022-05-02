Okowa calls for more revenue to fund Nigeria’s educational system





:Delta Governor, Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa (middle) and the Projects Consultant, University of Delta, Agbor, Mr Kester Ifeadi (left) jointly pointing at the level of elevation in one of the Lecture Auditoria during the Governor’s inspection of facilities at the Faculties of Engineering and Environmental Sciences of the university on Monday.

Delta State Governor Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, on Monday, said Nigeria needs to expand the frontiers of its revenue generation to enable the country mitigate the funding challenges inhibiting its educational development.

Okowa disclosed this in an interview with journalists shortly after inspecting facilities at the Faculties of Engineering and Environmental Sciences at the Owa-Alero Campus of the University of Delta (UNIDEL), Agbor.

He stated that there was no doubt that the nation need to invest more funds in education in terms of infrastructure, human resource, equipment that is needed and in ensuring the availability of full internet…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper