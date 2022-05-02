Only Osinbajo can change narrative of governance — RCCG





By Olayinka Ajayi

Head of Politics and Governance of the Redeemed Christian Church, RCCG, Pastor Timothy Olaniyan, insisted weekend that the All Progressives Congress, APC, presidential hopeful, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, remained the only child of God and a pastor that could change the narrative of governance in Nigeria.

Fielding questions from newsmen at the inaugural conference of New Era Nigeria, NEN, a political movement set to change the narrative of governance in 20s23, Olaniyan said: “Money politics in this country has led us to where we are now.

“People will promise heaven and earth, and at the end of the day, you see them giving N1000, N2000 to eligible voters. After the election, you won’t see any of their promises being fulfilled and the people they gave money will not have access to these notable politicians.

“It is high time our eyes were opened. What we want is not those baits, we want somebody that would make a promise to our children and…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper