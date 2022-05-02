Police nab ‘notorious’ cultist terrorising Abeokuta, Ifo environs





.

By James Ogunnaike

A notorious and murderous cultist terrorizing Abeokuta and Ifo environs has been arrested by operatives of the Ogun State Police command.

The command Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, disclosed this in a statement in Abeokuta, Ogun State capital.

According to Oyeyemi, “the suspect, Rotimi Adebiyi a.k.a Paracetamol, who has been on the wanted list of the command over his role in several cult clashes in the state which has led to the death of some members of another cult group was arrested by CSP Olanrewaju Kalejaye led SWAT operatives in his hideout at Ifo area of the state”.

“The suspect, a leader of Eiye cult group used to come to Abeokuta metropolis to strike and run back to his hideout in Ifo”.

“The police operatives acting on credible intelligence, stormed his place at about 1:30 am of Saturday 30th of April 2022, where he was apprehended”.

Items recovered from him included; one cut to size locally made pistol, one live…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper