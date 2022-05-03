2023: It’s turn of southern Nigeria to produce president, says Akeredolu





Governor Rotimi Akeredolu

Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, has called on the leadership of the All Progressive Congress (APC) to zone the presidential position to the southern part of the country.

Akeredolu made call in a statement, tagged “Our Party, APC, Must Tread The Path Of Equity”, which was made available to newsmen on Tuesday in Akure.

The governor said that the party could not afford any internal bickering which could cause distrust and militate against cohesion, harmony and the zeal to achieve set objectives.

Akeredolu, who said that the current democratic dispensation is anchored on the unwritten convention driven by a principle of Equity, said the APC must do nothing which is capable of tilting the delicate balance against the established arrangement which guarantees peace and promotes trust.

According to him, “Our party just elected officers on the established principle of giving every part of the country an important stake in the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper