2023: We must tread path of equity by zoning next presidency to South – Southern Govs declare

— This is certainly not the time for equivocation

— Equity dictates we take a stand, time to stop keeping members guessing

Dayo Johnson Akure

The Southern governors have insisted that the leadership of the All Progressives Congress must tread the path of equity by zoning the presidency to the Southern part of the country.

Chairman of the Southern Governor’s Forum and Ondo state governor, Rotimi Akeredolu in a statement personally signed by him in Akure insisted that ” It is the turn of the Southern part of the country to produce the next President.

The statement was entitled ” OUR PARTY, APC, MUST TREAD THE PATH OF EQUITY.

Akeredolu also said the Leadership of the party should have no difficulty in making pronouncements on the power shifts to the southern part of the country.

According to him “The party leadership should have no difficulty in making a pronouncement on this very important issue, just as it has fixed various fees for the purchase of…







Source: Vanguard Newspaper