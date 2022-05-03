Anambra communal chieftaincy conflict: Court dethrones Ngige’s home town monarch





. says he’s not qualified to be nominated, selected, enthroned, recognized as Igwe

By Nwabueze Okonkwo

Anambra state High court sitting at Ogidi, presided over by Justice Pete Obiorah has granted an interim injunction restraining the traditional ruler of Alor community in Idemili South Local Government Area of Anambra State, Igwe Mac Anthony Okonkwo from further parading himself as the Igwe of Alor.

Alor community is the home town of the incumbent Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr. Chris Ngige who also was against the nomination, selection, enthronement and recognition of Okonkwo as the Alor monarch since 2014 when the state government issued him with a chieftaincy certificate and staff of office.

The order followed a counter-claim filed by the second defendant/counter-claimant, Chief Uzoma Igbonwa, through his legal counsel, Bona Oraekwe Esq., challenging the recognition and certification of Mac Anthony Okonkwo, the third plaintiff as the traditional ruler of…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper