Eid-el-fitr: God’ll continually help us tackle challenges, answer prayer of all Nigerians — Osinbajo





Professor Yemi Osinbajo

ABUJA—As the Federal Government continues to deal with the challenges facing the country, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, has restated the nation’s trust in God, while also praying that the Almighty God will fulfill the heart desires of all Muslims and every Nigerian.

“I pray that the almighty God will continually help you and to help our government to tackle every one of the various challenges as we confront them,” he said.

Prof. Osinbajo spoke at the Ramadan reception hosted yesterday by President Muhammadu Buhari to celebrate Eid-el Fitr at the Banquet Hall of the State House.

He thanked God for giving President Buhari “all that you have required to tackle these challenges and for giving you the life and strength to tackle the challenges and to surmount the challenges.”

Prof Osinbajo also noted that despite the challenges, Nigeria has remained united, whilst acknowledging that “every generation of leaders is confronted with…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper