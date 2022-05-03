Metaphor of drug tests for aspirants





THE Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, retired Brigadier-General Buba Marwa, ruffled the feathers of politicians when he wrote the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, requesting drug tests on all aspirants of the party.

Although he made it clear that the tests will also be administered on aspirants of all the political parties heading for the 2023 general elections, many questioned his motive for writing only the APC when he could have fired off letters to all political parties at the same time.

He was even accused of targeting some of the party’s aspirants who have shown obvious signs of compromised health.

Since there is no law that compels aspirants to undergo drug screening before their candidacies could be validated, politicians can exploit the legal loophole to evade the exercise. Without a legal compulsion, political parties can simply reject the request,…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper