MTN declares N174.44bn final dividends





By Nkiruka Nnorom

Shareholders of MTN Nigeria Communication Plc have approved the payment of N174.44 billion final dividend, which translates to N8.75 per share dividend.

This brought the total dividends paid by the company for the year ended December 31, 2021 to N13.12 per share. It had declared N4.55 per share interim dividend in July in 2021.

The shareholders gave the approval at the company’s annual general meeting (AGM) in Lagos.

Addressing shareholders at the meeting, Dr. Ernest Ndukwe, Chairman, MTN Nigeria, said that having successfully undertaken its public offer that opened its shareholding to Nigerians, the company now intends to diversify its shareholders’ base through series of offers that would effectively reduce MTN Group’s shareholding in the Nigeria’s subsidiary to 65 per cent over time.

“There was no better way for us to commemorate our 20th anniversary than by giving more Nigerians the opportunity to participate in our future…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper