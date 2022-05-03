Twitter ban: 4 months after, Buhari tweets for first time





Says victory against Boko Haram within sight

By Juliet Umeh

LAGOS—Four months after the Federal Government lifted the ban on the microblogging platform, Twitter, President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, used it for the first time to commemorate Eid-el-Fitr.

The government had announced an indefinite suspension of Twitter’s operation in June 2021, after the platform deleted tweets by Buhari who had threatened to treat members of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, in the “language they understand.”

However, after series of meetings between the Federal Government and Twitter management, the restriction was lifted on January 13.

In a series of tweets, Buhari spoke on how the fight against Boko Haram had been long and hard, but said victory was within sight.

The tweets read: “The fight has been long and hard. Final victory is within sight. Boko Haram and its offshoots’ final…





