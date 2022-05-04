2023: PDP shifts dates for LG congress, SHOA, NASS, Governorship primaries 





The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has updated the party’s timetable and schedule of activities for the 2023 general elections.

The party disclosed this in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, in Abuja on Wednesday.

According to Ologunagba, the Local Government Area (LGA) Congress to elect one National Delegate per LGA and one Person With Disability in the 774 Local Government Areas, holds on Tuesday, May 10.

He also said that the State House of Assembly (State Constituency Congress), according to the updated timetable, will hold on Wednesday, May 18, while House of Representatives Primaries will hold on Friday, May 20.

He added that the Senatorial District Primaries has also been fixed for Saturday, May 21, and the Governorship Primaries for Monday, May 23.

Ologunagba advised all aspirants to various positions, critical…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper