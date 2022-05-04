2023 Presidency: Lawan shifts pick of nomination forms, declaration to next week





Intensifies Consultations with the Presidency, Northern Elders, Retired Generals, Traditional Rulers, Others

APC moves to Extend Sale of forms till next Week

By Henry Umoru, ABUJA

AHEAD of the 2023 Presidential election, President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan has shifted his pick of the Expression of interest and Nomination forms on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, to contest for the Presidency till next week.

Sources told Vanguard that Lawan who had earlier slated yesterday( Wednesday) for the official storming of the APC National Secretariat for the purchase of forms and subsequent declaration had to shift it to next week following his continued consultations with the Presidency, Northern and Southern leaders, Traditional rulers, retired Generals, Clergymen, the organised business sector, the Ulamas, Politicians, among others.

According to a source, the President of the Senate who has bowed to pressure from Senators, the North…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper