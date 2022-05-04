Amotekun: Ondo APC blasts PDP for security issue





By Dayo Johnson

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State has lambasted the opposition People’s Democratic Party for trivializing security issues in the state.

Recall, that the opposition party had alleged that governor, Rotimi Akeredolu was planning a deduction from workers’ salaries to fund the state security outfit, codenamed Amotekun.

The opposition party queried what the governor spend his security vote on, to now depend on sacrifices from workers to provide security for the state, Akeredolu said the deduction allegation was imaginary.

A statement by the Publicity Secretary of the Peoples’ Democratic Party, Kennedy Peretei, in Akure, said that the deduction would ” increase the agony experienced by workers in the state.

But, while reacting to the allegation, the ruling All Progressives Congress in the state, through its Publicity Secretary, Alex Kalejaye in Akure, said it was “appalled by the criminal mockery of the popular efforts of the State…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper