APC extends deadline for sale of forms, holds congresses next week

By Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

In an apparent move to allow for more aspirants and equally raise funds for the party, the ruling All Progressives Congress APC has extended the deadline for the sales of its nomination and expression of interest forms.

The development comes amid speculations that some strategists within the party are seeking ways of getting the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC to alter its timetable and shift the June 3 deadline for political parties to conduct their primary elections.

INEC had consistently warned political parties to stick to the electoral timelines, saying it will not adjust the timetable to accommodate the inactions of any party.

The earlier timetable released by the APC showed that the sale of forms would have ended by this Friday but a revised timetable issues Wednesday in Abuja has now extended teg deadline to May 10.

National Publicity Secretary of the APC, Barr. Felix Morka who disclosed this…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper