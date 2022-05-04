APC, PDP PRESIDENTIAL SLOTS: Be fair, cede tickets to South – Clark, Southern govs insist





…Power must shift for equity, justice, fair play — Southern govs

…Gowon should’ve allowed Igbo to leave Nigeria; zoning must hold — Clark

…Rotational presidency legal, constitutional — Southern senators

*It’ll be unfair, unjust, betrayal of trust, if APC zones Presidency to North, says Ndume

By Dayo Johnson, Regional Editor, South-West, Henry Umoru, John Alechenu, Rotimi Ojomoyela & Yinka Ajayi, AKURE

Southern governors, senators and elder statesman, Chief Edwin Clark, yesterday, insisted that power must shift to the South, next year, to ensure equity, justice and fair play in the country.

The Southern governors urged the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, to end the guessing game, tread the path of equity and zone its 2023 presidential ticket to the Southern part of Nigeria.

The governors spoke on a day Southern Senators Forum also declared that rotational presidency is legal and constitutional and that it is the turn of the South to produce…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper