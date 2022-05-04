Boko Haram kills 9 villagers in Chibok attack, destroy houses





File image

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

Suspected members of Boko Haram terrorists have killed eight villagers in Kautikari village with another one woman (Names withheld) killed near Kwada village in Chibok Local Government Area of Borno state. Reliable Sources and fleeing residents have said.

Vanguard learnt that the armed insurgents invaded Kautikari village which is about 13km drive from Chibok Council/Headquarters and started shooting sporadically, setting ablaze residential houses, after looting foodstuff and livestock.

22 Boko Haram k!lled by Joint Air, Land Forces of MNJTF in Lake Chad

Recalled that early this year, Kautikari village which shares border with Sambisa Forest was attacked, living seven people dead, after setting ablaze a local church and residential buildings without confrontation.

According to Usman Aliyu Ndirmbita, a fleeing resident of Kautikari who is taking refuge in Chibok with his family said, the insurgents invaded the village at…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper