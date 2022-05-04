



Rodrygo conjured up two goals within the space of a minute deep in stoppage time to drag the game into extra time, before Karim Benzema extinguished Manchester City’s hopes of reaching their second consecutive Champions League final and winning their first title.

Real Madrid had looked an average side up until Riyad Mahrez scored in the 73rd minute to widen the aggregate scoreline. But in what has been a trend in this season’s campaign, Real rallied back to win 3-1 on the night and 6-5 on aggregate.

The post Champions League: Real Madrid end Man City’s run, to face Liverpool in final appeared first on Vanguard News.





Source: Vanguard Newspaper