Costa Rica 2022: Falconets to know World Cup opponents on Thursday





Nigeria’s U20 girls, Falconets will on Thursday know which opponents they would have to deal with in the group stage of this year’s FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup finals, as the draw ceremony takes place at the Teatro Nacional (National Theatre) in San José, the capital of Costa Rica.

All the 16 participating countries at the tournament scheduled for 10th – 28th August are now known, with Nigeria’s Falconets and Ghana’s Black Maidens to fly Africa’s flag.

Only four countries, namely Germany, Brazil, USA and Nigeria have played in all editions of the FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup since the competition was launched as an U19 championship in Canada 20 years ago. Germany have won the championship thrice (2004, 2010 and 2014); USA have won thrice (2002, 2008 and 2012) while Nigeria have twice reached the Final, losing to Germany in 2010 and 2014.

ALSO READ:

FIFA U-20 Women’s WC: Falconets draw…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper