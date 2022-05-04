Delta 2023: Okowa has right to pick successor — Group





By Emma Amaize, ASABA

A pan Delta group, Deltans Lives Matter, DLM, has said that Governor Ifeanyi Okowa has a key role in deciding the 2023 governorship standard-bearer of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

Global Coordinator of the group, Christian Abeh, and two others in a statement, yesterday, said: “The question is no longer about Okowa making the choice of his successor, as that is certain. Obviously, he has a major role to play in determining the next gubernatorial candidate of the ruling party in the state, the PDP.

“Making a choice of his successor does not suggest the imposition of the candidate as some may think. It is part of the people’s expectation and mandate committed into the hands of the governor to chart a course on who takes over his seat come 2023, having led the state satisfactorily for two terms.

“The governor must bow out to…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper