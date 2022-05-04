DisCos, consumers and the burden of infrastructural development





WHEN Nigeria’s power sector was privatised in 2013, there were expectations that the exercise will culminate in increased generation, transmission and distribution of electricity to consumers sector-wide. The reasons were not far to seek.

First, it was widely expected that private investors that inherited the assets, including the 11 Electricity Distribution Companies, DisCos, had the expertise and technology to turn around the misfortune of the sector. It was further felt that the DisCos had funds to invest in projects and programmes required to build additional capacity and supply more power to consumers.

However, these have not been the case, for eight years after the exercise, supply has stagnated at an average of 5,000 megawatts, MW, due mainly to the lack of infrastructure required to deliver power to consumers.

The nation has capacity to generate and transmit up to 13,014MW and 8,100MW respectively but the DisCos are encumbered by huge debts to banks…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper