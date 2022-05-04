Father of 4 seeks N500,000 for thyroid cancer surgery





•Surgery in session

By Juliet Umeh

Unless there is urgent intervention, 49 years old, Mr Abidemi Kabiru Olajide, may not see the end of this year. This is because the father of four, a Keke Marwa operator, has been battling cancer of the thyroid and lung. Sadly, his family can no longer cope with the recommended treatment.

Narrating his ordeal to Good Health weekly, Olajide, said he has been unable to walk unaided and as well unable to take care of himself and his family.

Olajide is being managed for cancer of the thyroid which has spread to the lungs and requires urgent surgery as the situation is very critical, and the family who lives in a one-room apartment at 9 Joseph Olawole Street, Oke Aro, Off Matogun Road, Ogun State cannot afford the cost of the surgery.

According to the wife, MrsOlajide, in a phone interview, “Doctors at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, LASUTH,…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper