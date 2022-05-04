London to Lagos on Bike: Mauritania seems unhappy with my feedback — Kunle Adeyanju





BY DAMILOLA OGUNSAKIN

Kunle Adeyanju, who embarked on a “charity ride” from London, the UK, to Lagos on bike, has revealed that Mauritania is not happy with his feedback

On day 14, Kunle shared some of his experiences in Mauritania via his Twitter account.

According to him, the Police, Immigration, and Customs in Mauritania all worked together as a cartel to extort and make life hell for foreigners.

He went further to say he had visited over 75 countries worldwide and can categorically say that Mauritania is the worst of all the countries.

“Trending in Mauritania … they seem unhappy with my feedback. Hope they are not after me!” he wrote.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper