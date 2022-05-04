Police promise adequate security during President Buhari’s visit to Ebonyi 





The Police Command in Ebonyi has assured citizens and visitors to Ebonyi of adequate security during President Muhammadu Buhari’s visit to the state on Thursday.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Aliyu Garba, made the disclosure on Wednesday in Abakaliki while briefing newsmen after his meeting with heads of security agencies in the state.

Garba said that modalities had been put in place to ensure a hitch-free visit of the president to the state.

“All proactive measures have been taken to ensure the safety of all citizens and visitors to the state during the visit.

“The command has the capacity to deal decisively with anyone or groups who would forment trouble during the visit.

“The synergy existing between the police and other security agencies would be brought to fore during the visit as they are equally ready to ensure adequate…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper