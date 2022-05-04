ProvidusBank to issue Nigeria’s 1st Eco-Friendly Debit Card





ProvidusBank has launched ProvidusEco, Nigeria’s first eco-friendly debit card at a ceremony that also coincided with marking this year’s Earth Day.

Commenting, Managing Director and CEO of ProvidusBank, Mr. Walter Akpani, said, “ProvidusEco is a contactless card created with biodegradable materials and will in the first instance be released under the Platinum MasterCard brand.”

According to Mr. Akpani, “The impact of human activities on the environment and the resultant effects on changing climate conditions, is perhaps the most important issue facing humanity today and as stakeholders, whether as corporate entities or just as humans who consume the resources that nature has gifted us with, it is our responsibility to act responsibly in a bid to save the earth for future generations.”

The Bank’s CEO stated that as an institution, ProvidusBank continues to prioritise offerings that enhance customer experience and the safety of business delivery on all…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper