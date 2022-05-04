The choice before APC delegates





By ETIM ETIM

AS the governing All Progressives Party, APC, prepares for another national convention on May 30, this time to elect is presidential candidate for the 2023 general elections, I wish to share my thoughts with the delegates on this very important assignment.

With so many aspirants to choose from at the convention, it is important that the party approach this sacred duty with the full contemplation and thoughtfulness that it deserves.As we do know, President Muhammadu Buhari has worked hard and achieved so much in the last seven years, despite some challenges we face as a nation.

There’s been a substantial boost in food production since the inception of the administration. We are practically self-sufficient in rice production now. The government has also accomplished a lot in infrastructure.

No government since 1999 has invested so much in building roads, bridges, airports and railways as the Buhari administration, in addition to the social investment…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper