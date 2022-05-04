Wema’s ALAT hits 1m accounts in one day





Africa’s first Digital Bank, ALAT By Wema, has unveiled the #BeAudacious campaign, as part of activities commemorating its 5th anniversary.

Wema Bank in a statement said: “The #BeAudacious campaign, which was led by the Brand Ambassador and one of Africa’s leading music icons, Davido saw ALAT By Wema target the opening of one million new accounts in a 24-hour period that was also an attempt at putting Nigeria into the Guinness Book of World Records for another first, in the financial services sector.

“The disruptive initiative quickly went viral and had the global audience shaken as financial analysts, marketers, brand specialists, social and lifestyle influencers across social media platforms engaged in various discussions regarding the unprecedented move that was executed with Guinness World Record officials as observers.

“Apart from the attempt at the world record, the #BeAudacious campaign was also a reward scheme to appreciate customers and Nigerians…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper