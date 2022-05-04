Woman raises alarm over husband’s disappearance in Police cell





By Evelyn Usman

Awka—A 28–year-old woman, Ebere Okonkwo, has raised the alarm over the disappearance of her husband, Dubuem Okonkwo, from the custody of the Police, in Anambra State.

Her husband, who is a member of the Tricycle Owners Association of Nigeria, TOAN, Awka branch, Anambra State, was arrested at Unizik Junction Park, on March 15, 2022, over an undisclosed offence.

She said that he was, thereafter, paraded by the Commissioner of Police, Anambra State Police Command, Echen Echen, at the Command Headquarters, Awka, without any explanation by the command on his offence.

Apprehension, according to her, set in, as she could no longer reach her 48-year-old husband, after the parade. The mother of one, therefore, called on the Inspector-General of Police, IGP, Alkali Baba, the Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Pauline Tallen, and other concerned Nigerians to prevail on CP Echen to disclose the whereabouts of her husband.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper