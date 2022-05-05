2023 and Southeast Presidency: Quislings beware!





By Ikechukwu Amaechi

This is an election season like no other. Everything is defying logic. For instance, how does one explain the fact that when the All Progressives Congress, APC, decided to sell its presidential nomination form at a whopping N100 million, an amount so outrageous in an economy where the minimum wage is N30,000, and many thought the only reason for the ridiculous hike was to scare aware “unserious” aspirants, that was when every Tom, Dick and Harry, joined the fray.

With the latest declarations on Wednesday of Senator Godswill Akpabio, Minister of Niger Delta, in Akwa Ibom, and Dr Kayode Fayemi, Governor of Ekiti State, in Abuja, there are now at least 14 aspirants jostling for the APC ticket.

That number includes Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, former Lagos State Governor, Bola Tinubu; Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi; Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello; Cross River State Governor, Ben Ayade, Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi; Minister…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper