2023: Attempt to deny S’East presidency’ll spell doom for Nigeria — Igbo Elders





By Luminous Jannamike

Abuja—The Igbo Elders Consultative Forum, IECF, better known as Ime-obi Ohanaeze Ndigbo, yesterday, warned that any attempt by the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to deny the South-east region their 2023 presidential tickets will spell doom for Nigeria’s corporate existence.

IECF Chairman and former Anambra governor, Chief Chukwuemeka Ezeife said this in Abuja while briefing journalists on the outcome of the Forum’s meeting where some “crucial national issues” were discussed.

There are indications that the ruling APC may field a Northern presidential candidate that can compete with the PDP, if the opposition party picks its standard-bearer from the North in 2023.

However, the Igbo Elders stated that the idea of another Northerner succeeding President Muhammadu Buhari is a direct invitation for the aggravation of crises, conflicts and separatist demands.

On the other hand, the Forum argued that ceding…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper