2023: Presidential aspirant drags PDP to court over high cost of nomination form

A presidential aspirant, Okey Uzoho, has sued the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for allegedly denying him the opportunity to contest in the May 28 presidential primary.

Uzoho, a lawyer and a card-carrying member of the PDP, hinged his denial to vie for the election on the high cost of the expression of interest and nomination forms imposed on aspirants by the party.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the party had fixed its expression of interest and nomination forms at N40 million for aspirants vying for the office of the president.

The lawyer, in an originating summons marked FCT/CV/144/2022 and filed at the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), sued the PDP and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as 1st and 2nd defendants respectively.

The plaintiff said that the action of the PDP setting a monetary condition as an additional qualification and criteria…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper