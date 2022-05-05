AfCFTA: Local content drive key to deepen sustainable growth in Africa – Wabote





Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) Engr Simbi Wabote, has stressed that African countries must leverage on the robust platform and opportunities presented by African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) agreement, which according to him, is key to drive home the Local Content narrative to achieve sustainable growth and development in Africa.

Wabote made this clarion call while speaking during the African Local Content Collaboration Session at the ongoing Offshore Technology Conference (OTC) in Houston Texas, USA.

While commending the foresight of the league of African leaders that adopted the AfCFTA agreement in 2012, he noted that the AfCFTA has become an enabler for deepening African Local Content practice beyond national borders to enable project delivery and development of natural resources.

Speaking on the theme: ‘Cross-Border Service Integration As Enabler Of Project Delivery In The African Oil And Gas Industry’,…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper