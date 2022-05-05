Foundation Gives $420,000 Scholarship AwardsTo 7  Greensprings Students Over STEM Performance





Greensprings

Conrad Foundation, the organizer of Conrad Challenge, has revealed the scholars of this year’s competition, and seven students from Greensprings School, Lekki made the list of global students awarded $60,000 each to study at Clarkson University, USA. The seven students, who were fused into two teams, received the scholarship for their superb STEM projects on smart home security and anti-phishing web browser. In addition to the scholarship, the Foundation also accorded the award of the Most Resilient Team to one of the two teams that represented the school.

Mr Afolabi Amusan, Assistant Principal (Enhancement) for the school, narrated the students’ participation in the challenge. He said, “We presented two teams (7 students) for this year’s challenge, and they emerged finalists. The first team is called Team A.I.D, and its members include Zainab Adesina, George Tari-Best, and Yanmife Arayela. The team created a smart home security device, and through it,…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper