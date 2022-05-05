Gas export revenue surpasses oil receipts by 259.4%





By Obas Esiedesa

ABUJA — Revenue from gas export and feedstock sales to the Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas Limited (NLNG) hit $243.57 million in the first quarter of 2022 (Q1’22), surpassing receipts from crude oil export by 259.4 percent.

Latest data from the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) Limited showed that receipts from crude oil export stood at $93.89 million within the three month period.

The data showed that while $175.04 million was earned in March from gas, crude oil exports fetched $88.93 million.

In February, while there was no figure for gas sales, crude oil export generated $2.73 million. The data for January showed that while gas feedstock to NLNG earned Nigeria $68.53 million, crude oil export earned just $2.23 million.

With over 207 trillion cubic feet of natural gas reserves worth over $807 trillion, Nigeria’s push to develop its abundant gas resources was boosted recently by the European Union declaration of natural gas as…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper