‘Kaduna can do without FG’s monthly allocation, If resources are properly harnessed’

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

A founding member of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) and governorship aspirant in Kaduna State, Hon. Shunom Adinga has said that there would be no need for Kaduna to rely on monthly allocation from the Federal Government if the state’s abundant human and natural resources were properly harnessed.

Speaking in an interview, Adinga said Kaduna State with a population of about 7 to 8 million people has the wherewithal to self develop and become the envy of its neighbours without waiting for monthly allocation from the centre.

“I don’t want to talk about resources, they are nothing, without human input. I can govern Kaduna more successfully than previous administrators. I am relying on the fact that we as physically challenged can do better.

My affiliation with politics is for human capital development. Developing human beings is my cardinal point,” he said.

He said he was a founding member of the APC, now coming onboard…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper