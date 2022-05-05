Kaduna: Gov El-Rufai anoints Uba Sani; Dattijo to pick Senate form





Senator Uba Sani

Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State has anointed Senator Uba Sani as the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, for the 2023 election.

The governor made the decision after meeting with some of the aspirants, according to sources.

It was also learned that the governor asked a former Chief of Staff and two-time former Commissioner of Budget and Planning, Muhammed Sani Abdullahi, popularly known as Dattijo, to pick the form for Kaduna Central Senatorial District.

A source privy to the outcome of the meeting said Dattijo has accepted the decision of his mentor and boss, El-Rufai while pledging to work for the success of the party in the forthcoming election in the state.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper