Kinsmen of Ortom’s ex Chief of Staff disown him for defecting to APC





By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Following the yesterday’s defection of Mr. Terwase Orbunde, the immediate past Chief of Staff to Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state, to the All Progressives Congress, APC, his kinsmen and stakeholders from Kwande Local Government Area, LGA, have dissociated themselves from his decision to leave the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, for the APC.

It would be recalled that the former Chief of Staff was one among the many governorship aspirants on the platform of the PDP from Kwande who lost out due to the zoning arrangement, which favoured Vandeikya LGA of the state.

He however defected to the APC when the decision of his party did not favour him.

But his kinsmen in a meeting with Governor Samuel Ortom, Wednesday in Makurdi, unanimously aligned with the zoning arrangement of the PDP and distanced themselves from the decision of the former Chief of Staff to detect to the APC.

Speakinh at the meeting, Elder Atsaga Anemba and Prof. Nicholas Ada…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper