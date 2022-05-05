Lekki Port: FG, Lagos to earn $201bn in taxes, royalties





By Godwin Oritse

FEDERAL Government and the promoters of the Lekki Deep Seaport, yesterday, projected that the port in Lagos is capable of generating $158 billion through direct and induced business when the port becomes operational.

Speaking to newsmen during a tour of the port, Minister of Information and Communication, Mr. Lai Mohammed, said the port is also ready to reclaim its lost cargo to the ports of neigbhouring countries as the port will become the most cost efficient port in the sub-region.

According to him, the investment is huge and includes $1.53 billion dollars on fixed assets and $800 million dollars on construction, adding that the aggregate impact has been put at $361 billion dollars in 45 years, which will be over 200 times the cost of building it.

“In addition, it will create 169,972 jobs and bring revenues totaling $201 billion dollars to the state and federal governments through taxes, royalties and duties.

“The direct and induced…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper