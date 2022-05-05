We can’t fold our hands, watch Nigerians killed, kidnapped under APC, says Bauchi Gov





.

Says ‘vote PDP, Insecurity Will Vanish In Nigeria’

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State has said that they cannot fold their hands and watch innocent citizens being killed and kidnapped every day without doing the needful.

He, therefore, called on Nigerians to come out en masse to sack the ruling All Progressives Party, APC, at the national level so as to end insecurity in the country.

Governor Mohammed, who is also a Presidential aspirant of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, said insecurity in the country will definitely vanish as soon as PDP takes over power in 2023.

Speaking when he paid a Sallah homage to Senator Ahmed Mohammed Makarfi in Kaduna, the Governor said the only way to end the senseless insecurity going on in the country is to kick the ruling party out of power.

He said “have you ever seen this kind of ugly situation we are facing in this country under the leadership of PDP? We ruled for 16 years without…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper