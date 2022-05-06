2023: Deadline for conduct of primaries remains ‘firm and fixed’ — INEC





By David Royal

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Thursday warned political parties that deadline for the conduct of 2023 general elections primaries remains “firm and fixed” for Friday, June 3.

INEC in a statement issued warned that all political parties have one month from today to conclude their primaries.

The chairman of information and voter education committee, Festus Okoye said nominations for presidential and national assembly elections should be submitted between June 10 and 17 while those of governorship and state houses of assembly should be between July 1 and 15.

“It will be recalled that on 26th February 2022, the Commission released the Timetable and Schedule of Activities for the 2023 General Election. It provides for parties to conduct their primaries for the nomination of candidates from 4th April to 3rd June 2022,” the statement reads.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper