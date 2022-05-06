Bamise: Family writes Lagos AG, seeks murder trial against principal suspect





…expresses worry over delay in the release of the autopsy report

By Bose Adelaja

Two months after a 22-year-old Fashion designer, Ayanwola Oluwabamise was found dead in Lagos after boarding a Bus Rapid Transit BRT, from Chevron, Victoria Island en route to Oshodi on January 26, 2022, her family has applied to Lagos State Commissioner for Justice and Attorney General, Moyosore Onigbanjo, SAN, for fiat to prosecute the principal suspect, Andrew Nice Ominikoron being the bus driver.

They spoke on Thursday, during a press conference in Ikeja, Lagos.

The Ayanwolas through their representatives, Titilayo Ayanwola (the deceased’s elder sister) and Pelumi Abegunde (the deceased’s elder sister), disclosed that the application was made through a former chairman, Nigerian Bar association, Ikeja Branch and Chairman, Radical Agenda Movement in the Nigerian Bar Association RAMINBA, Adesina Ogunlana who had been instructed to seek and obtain the fiat from the Attorney…





