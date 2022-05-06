Breaking: Tinubu endorses Sanwo-Olu, Hamzat for second term





By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The National Leader of All Progressives Congress, APC, and Presidential aspirant, Bola Tinubu, on Friday, raised the hands of Lagos State Governor, Bababjide Sanwo-Olu and his deputy, Dr. Femi Hamzat, in practical endorsement of the duo for second term ticket in 2023 poll.

The development became necessary to douse the tension created following leaked reports of plan by the power bloc and Governance Advisory Council, GAC of the party to drop Hamzat as deputy and replace him with the present Secretary to the State Government SSG, Folashade Jaji.

Tinubu, in what seemed to be an official endorsement, gave his approval during a stakeholders’ meeting with APC chieftains and all 2023 polls aspirants, held at Adeyemi Beto Auditorium, Alausa, Ikeja,Lagos.

READ ALSO: Tinubu to Opponents: Let’s see who wins

The stakeholders’ meeting was convened by Chairman, APC Lagos chapter, Cornelius Ojelabi, on the need to harmonise interests towards the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper