FG commends UK for tagging IPOB terrorist group





—Wants IPOB assets confiscated, sanction issuance of visas to it’s funders in Nigeria.

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

The Federal Government on Friday commended the United Kingdom for allegedly designating the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, as a terrorist organization.

The Federal Government also told me UK government to confiscate assets belonging to IPOB, sanction the issuance of Visas to its financiers in Nigeria and cut its communication channels.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shuhu titled, “Thank you UK on IPOB. Now the next steps.”

The statement read: “Nigeria welcomes the decision by the United Kingdom to proscribe the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) as a terrorist group.

“The violent secessionist organisation has long been proscribed as such in Nigeria where it carries out the majority of its murderous activities.

“It has taken our allies in…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper