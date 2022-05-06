Rising debts: We must look inwards —DMO boss





As OSIWA, NESG warn of ECOWAS debt crisis •Commend FG’s debt data transparency

By Emma Ujah, Abuja Bureau Chief

Faced with rising debts, Africa must look inwards, the Director-General of the Debt Management Office, DMO, Ms. Patience Oniha, has advised.

She spoke at the launch of the report of a Debt Sustainability study commissioned by Open Society Initiative for West Africa, OSIWA, and the Nigerian Economic Summit Group, NESG, under the Debt Management Roundtable, DMR, in Abuja yesterday.

According to her, the stark realities confronting Sub-Saharan Africa are such that only a new focus on revenue generation from within, could save the region from a debt crisis.

She said: “The timing of the launch of the report could not have been more appropriate with the global debt levels already rising pre-COVID-19 and still growing since the COVID-19 0pandemic started in the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper