Tinubu to Opponents: Let’s see who wins





… solicits support of former deputy governors

...says APC’s reward system poor

By Levinus Nwabughiogu

National leader of the All Progressive Congress and presidential aspirant in 2023 election, Ashiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has thrown a poser to his opponents, daring them to try and see who wins the party’s ticket and the election proper.

He also observed that the reward system in APC was poor, promising to change the system if elected president next year.

Tinubu also said he would address the economic and security challenges if given the opportunity.

Tinubu, who is a former governor of Lagos State spoke on Thursday evening in Abuja when he hosted the Forum of Former Deputy Governors of Nigeria (FFDGN).

He appealed to the forum to support his presidential ambition and also ensure the unity of the the party in their various states to achieve success, starting with Osun and Ekiti elections which are afoot.

“Many of you I know, and you have participated in…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper