Yiaga Africa reports violence, voter inducement ahead of Ekiti gov election

1.4m voters to decide Ekiti’s next governor June 18

By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

Ahead of the Ekiti gubernatorial election on June 18, 2022, an election observer, Yiaga Africa, reported violence and voter inducement in some local government areas of Ekiti State.

Yiaga Africa made this known in its Watching the Vote First Pre-Election Observation, PREO, Report, made available to Vanguard.

According to the report a total of 16 parties and 16 candidates will be contesting. There will be two female candidates, while one candidate is under 40 years old.

The report also indicated strong competition between the All Progressives Congress, APC, and the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, including the Social Democratic Party, SDP, for the highest seat in the State.

